COVID-19 Impacts: Global Dairy Food Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 2% Through 2020-2024|Rising Adoption of Healthy Food Habits to Boost Growth|Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global dairy food market size and it is poised to grow by USD 82.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005586/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising adoption of healthy food habits has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the disruption in supply chain of dairy foods due to the impact of COVID-19 might hamper market growth.
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Dairy Food Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Milk
-
Cheese
-
Yogurt
-
Butter
-
Others
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
South America
-
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44455
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dairy food market report covers the following areas:
-
Dairy Food Market size
-
Dairy Food Market trends
-
Dairy Food Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years.
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dairy food market, including some of the vendors such as Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dairy Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy food market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the dairy food market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the dairy food market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy food market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Cheese - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Butter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Arla Foods amba
-
China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
-
Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
-
Danone SA
-
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
-
Groupe Lactalis
-
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
-
Nestle SA
-
Royal FrieslandCampina NV
-
Saputo Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005586/en/