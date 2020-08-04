Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impacts: Global Dairy Food Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 2% Through 2020-2024|Rising Adoption of Healthy Food Habits to Boost Growth|Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global dairy food market size and it is poised to grow by USD 82.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005586/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising adoption of healthy food habits has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the disruption in supply chain of dairy foods due to the impact of COVID-19 might hamper market growth.

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Dairy Food Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Milk
    • Cheese
    • Yogurt
    • Butter
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44455

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dairy food market report covers the following areas:

  • Dairy Food Market size
  • Dairy Food Market trends
  • Dairy Food Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years.

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dairy food market, including some of the vendors such as Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dairy Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy food market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the dairy food market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the dairy food market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy food market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cheese - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Butter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arla Foods amba
  • China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
  • Danone SA
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
  • Nestle SA
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • Saputo Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:14pCENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION : Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Central Timmins Exploration Corp.
AQ
02:12pBLACK HILLS : SD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:12pBOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:12pMELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : Finance Announces Pricing of 5.750% Senior Notes Offering
AQ
02:12pTRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : Potential Positive Tax Reforms
PU
02:12pTINEXTA S P A : Results at 30 June Approved
PU
02:12pThe State of Legislator Pay in 2020
PU
02:12pAPPLE : Taps Greg Joswiak as Marketing Chief
DJ
02:11pPandemic revs up race for U.S. online car sales
RE
02:11pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : | Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group