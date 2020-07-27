Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Increased Demand for High-performance Polymers to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/27/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market and it is poised to grow by USD 236.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005227/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market in 2019?
    Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 655.20 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 891.49 million by 2024.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
    Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
    The increased demand for high-performance polymers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    BIEGLO GmbH, Caledonian Industries Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PolyOne Corp., RTP Co., Solvay SA, and Victrex Plc are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
    Europe
  • Based on segmentation by application, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?
    The electrical and electronics segment is expected to grow at a faster rate.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BIEGLO GmbH, Caledonian Industries Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PolyOne Corp., RTP Co., Solvay SA, and Victrex Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increased demand for high-performance polymers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with PEEK might hamper the market growth.

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Electrical And Electronics
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Oil And Gas
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • North America
    • South America
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43434

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market report covers the following areas:

  • Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market size
  • Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market trends
  • Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the implementation of regulatory norms emphasizing the use of lightweight materials as one of the prime reasons driving the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market growth during the next few years.

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market, including some of the vendors such as BIEGLO GmbH, Caledonian Industries Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PolyOne Corp., RTP Co., Solvay SA, and Victrex Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Glass-filled PEEK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Carbon-filled PEEK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Unfilled PEEK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BIEGLO GmbH
  • Caledonian Industries Ltd.
  • Ensinger GmbH
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
  • PolyOne Corp.
  • RTP Co.
  • Solvay SA
  • Victrex Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
