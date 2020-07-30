Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impacts: Healthcare Logistics Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Rise in Seaborne Pharmaceutical Transportation to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the healthcare logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 33.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005677/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Rise in seaborne pharmaceutical transportation is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Continental Cargo OU, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • APAC
  • What is the major trend in the healthcare logistics market?
  • The growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics is a major trend driving the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Continental Cargo OU, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in seaborne pharmaceutical transportation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Healthcare Logistics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Healthcare Logistics Market is segmented as below:

  • Service
    • Transportation
    • Warehousing
  • Product
    • Pharmaceutical Products
    • Medical Devices
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41077

Healthcare Logistics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our healthcare logistics market report covers the following areas:

  • Healthcare Logistics Market size
  • Healthcare Logistics Market trends
  • Healthcare Logistics Market analysis

This study identifies the growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years.

Healthcare Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the healthcare logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Continental Cargo OU, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the healthcare logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Healthcare Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare logistics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the healthcare logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the healthcare logistics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare logistics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service placement
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Air Canada
  • AmerisourceBergen Corp.
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • Cold Chain Technologies LLC
  • Continental Cargo OU
  • DB Schenker
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • United Parcel Service Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pESSA BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pGACW INCORPORATED : Expands Distribution Network Into Massive Australia Market
BU
02:16pBANCO SANTANDER S A : U.S. solar power plant backed by over $700 mln in govt loans goes bust -filing
RE
02:16pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Pirlo named coach of Juventus' under-23 team
AQ
02:16pATOS : Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document (including the 2020 half-year financial report)
PU
02:16pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Hearing Aid Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Growth in Use of Binaural Hearing Aids to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:14pCapital Impetus Group Invests In Vrai Seltzers
PR
02:12pCMS ENERGY : Purchases 51% Ownership in Aviator Wind Farmin Texas; Project Will Produce Clean Energy Committed to Facebook, McDonald's
PR
02:11pKraft Heinz takes $3 billion writedown, signals weaker second-half earnings growth
RE
02:11pUCB : Acquisitions and disposals of own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4WEBUILD S.P.A. : COMMENTS FROM WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI: "Astaldi merger essential to grow and seize the best..
5DANONE : Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group