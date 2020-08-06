Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Heparin Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/06/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the heparin market and it is poised to grow by USD 941.2 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005655/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heparin Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Mylan NV, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • Europe
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 2.72%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Mylan NV, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Heparin Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Heparin Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Low Molecular Weight Heparin
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW
  • Route of Administration
    • Subcutaneous Injection
    • Intravenous/infusion

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40831

Heparin Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heparin market report covers the following areas:

  • Heparin Market size
  • Heparin Market trends
  • Heparin Market analysis

This study identifies the increase in R&D activities and new therapeutic applications of heparin as the prime reasons driving the heparin market growth during the next few years.

Heparin Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the heparin market, including some of the vendors such as Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Mylan NV, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the heparin market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heparin Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the heparin market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heparin market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Parent market
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

  • Market segmentation by route of administration
  • Comparison by route of administration
  • Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by route of administration

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing R&D activities and new therapeutic applications of heparin
  • Advent of biosimilar low-molecular-weight heparin
  • Development of drugs to remove heparin after surgery

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Eisai Co. Ltd.
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
  • Mylan NV
  • Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
