COVID-19 Impacts: Heparin Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the heparin market and it is poised to grow by USD 941.2 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Mylan NV, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Europe

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 2.72%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Mylan NV, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Heparin Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Heparin Market is segmented as below:

Product Low Molecular Weight Heparin Others

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW

Route of Administration Subcutaneous Injection Intravenous/infusion



Heparin Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heparin market report covers the following areas:

Heparin Market size

Heparin Market trends

Heparin Market analysis

This study identifies the increase in R&D activities and new therapeutic applications of heparin as the prime reasons driving the heparin market growth during the next few years.

Heparin Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the heparin market, including some of the vendors such as Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Mylan NV, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the heparin market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Heparin Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heparin market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heparin market vendors

