COVID-19 Impacts: High-End Bicycle Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2020-2024 | Rapid Growth of E-Commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the high-end bicycle market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.20 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
Frequently Asked Questions-
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow in the forecast period 2020-2024?
-
Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
-
What is the key factor driving the market?
-
The rapid growth of e-commerce is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
-
Accell Group NV, Beistegui Hermanos SA, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants.
-
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
-
What is the major trend for high-end bicycle market?
-
The incorporation of smart features in high-end bikes is a major trend driving the market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, Beistegui Hermanos SA, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rapid growth of e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
High-End Bicycle Market is segmented as below:
-
Distribution Channel
-
Product
-
Hybrid Bikes
-
Mountain Bikes
-
Road Bikes
-
Track Bikes
-
Others
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:
-
High-End Bicycle Market size
-
High-End Bicycle Market trends
-
High-End Bicycle Market analysis
This study identifies smart features in high-end bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the high-end bicycle market growth during the next few years.
High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the high-end bicycle market, including some of the vendors such as Accell Group NV, Beistegui Hermanos SA, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-end bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the high-end bicycle market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end bicycle market vendors
