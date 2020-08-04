COVID-19 Impacts: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Air Passenger Traffic to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the in-flight entertainment systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 347.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing air passenger traffic has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, privacy and cybersecurity issues might hamper market growth.
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market is segmented as below:
Product
Hardware
Connectivity
Content
Geography
North America
APAC
Europe
MEA
South America
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-flight entertainment systems market report covers the following areas:
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market size
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market trends
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing trend of BYOD aboard aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next few years.
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the in-flight entertainment systems market, including some of the vendors such as Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the in-flight entertainment systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the in-flight entertainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the in-flight entertainment systems market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight entertainment systems market vendors
