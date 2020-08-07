Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Large Format Printers Market Will Decelerate at a CAGR of over 1% through 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of UV-Curable Ink to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/07/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the large format printers market and it is poised to grow by USD 325.65 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005258/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the large format printers market in 2019?
  • Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 4,764.37 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,117.02 million by 2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Growing adoption of UV-curable ink is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • APAC

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of UV-curable ink has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Large Format Printers Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Aqueous
    • Solvent
    • UV-cured
    • Latex
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our large format printers market report covers the following areas:

  • Large Format Printers Market size
  • Large Format Printers Market trends
  • Large Format Printers Market analysis

This study identifies the adoption of latex ink as one of the prime reasons driving the large format printers market growth during the next few years.

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the large format printers market, including some of the vendors such as Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the large format printers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist large format printers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the large format printers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the large format printers market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of large format printers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Aqueous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solvent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • UV-cured - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Latex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agfa-Gevaert NV
  • Canon Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • HP Inc.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Roland DG Corp.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
