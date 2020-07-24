Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Maritime Information Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% through 2020-2024 | Need to Comply With Strict Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/24/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the maritime information market and it is poised to grow by USD 736.98 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005271/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Information Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Information Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the maritime information market in 2019?
    Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 1,296.78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,933.84 million by 2024.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
    Growing at a CAGR of over 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
    Need to comply with strict regulations.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group are the top players in the market.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
    Europe.
  • What are the major trends for the maritime information market?
    Increase in seaborne trade.
  • Based on segmentation by application, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?
    MIA.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The need to comply with strict regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation might hamper the market growth.

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Maritime Information Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Commercial
    • Government
  • Application
    • MIA
    • MIP
    • VT
    • AIS
  • Geographic
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40416

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our maritime information market report covers the following areas:

  • Maritime Information Market size
  • Maritime Information Market trends
  • Maritime Information Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increase in seaborne trade as one of the prime reasons driving the maritime information market growth during the next few years.

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the maritime information market, including some of the vendors such as FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the maritime information market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist maritime information market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the maritime information market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the maritime information market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime information market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • MIA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MIP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • VT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • AIS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Inmarsat Group Ltd.
  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc.
  • ORBCOMM Inc.
  • Raytheon Co.
  • Saab AB
  • Thales Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
