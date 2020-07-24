COVID-19 Impacts: Maritime Information Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% through 2020-2024 | Need to Comply With Strict Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the maritime information market and it is poised to grow by USD 736.98 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Information Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the maritime information market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 1,296.78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,933.84 million by 2024.

Growing at a CAGR of over 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

Need to comply with strict regulations.

FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group are the top players in the market.

Europe.

Increase in seaborne trade.

MIA.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The need to comply with strict regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation might hamper the market growth.

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Maritime Information Market is segmented as below:

End-user Commercial Government

Application MIA MIP VT AIS

Geographic Europe North America APAC MEA South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40416

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our maritime information market report covers the following areas:

Maritime Information Market size

Maritime Information Market trends

Maritime Information Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increase in seaborne trade as one of the prime reasons driving the maritime information market growth during the next few years.

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the maritime information market, including some of the vendors such as FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the maritime information market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist maritime information market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the maritime information market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the maritime information market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime information market vendors

