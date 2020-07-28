Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Molecular Weight Marker Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% through 2020-2024|Emergence Of Microfluidic Chip Electrophoresis to Boost Growth|Technavio

07/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the molecular weight marker market and it is poised to grow by USD 307.59 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005495/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The emergence of microfluidic chip electrophoresis has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Molecular Weight Marker Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • DNA Marker
    • Protein Marker
    • RNA Marker
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40304

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our molecular weight marker market report covers the following areas:

  • Molecular Weight Marker Market size
  • Molecular Weight Marker Market trends
  • Molecular Weight Marker Market industry analysis

This study identifies significant use of SDS-PAGE in therapeutic discoveries and developments as one of the prime reasons driving the molecular weight marker market growth during the next few years.

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the molecular weight marker market, including some of the vendors such as Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the molecular weight marker market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist molecular weight marker market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the molecular weight marker market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the molecular weight marker market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molecular weight marker market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • DNA marker - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Protein marker - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RNA marker - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Availability of improved molecular weight markers
  • Emergence of microfluidic chip electrophoresis
  • Focus on reuse of molecular weight markers for cost-effective gel electrophoresis

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abcam Plc
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • New England Biolabs Inc.
  • Promega Corp.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
