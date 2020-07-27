COVID-19 Impacts: Packaging Market in India will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 18% through 2020-2024 | Shift Toward the Use of Flexible Packaging to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the packaging market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 81.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the packaging market in India in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 61.52 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 142.59 billion by 2024.

Growing at a CAGR of over 18%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Shift toward the use of flexible packaging.

Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Group are the top players in the market.

Rigid packaging.

Growth of the organized retail sector in India.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The shift toward the use of flexible packaging has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, government regulations on plastic recycling and the use of single-use plastics might hamper market growth.

Packaging Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Packaging Market in India is segmented as below:

End-user Food And Beverages Pharmaceuticals Consumer Electronics Others

Product Rigid Packaging Flexible Packaging



Packaging Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our packaging market in India report covers the following areas:

Packaging Market in India size

Packaging Market in India trends

Packaging Market in India industry analysis

This study identifies the growth of the organized retail sector in India as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth in India during the next few years.

Packaging Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the packaging market in India, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Group Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the packaging market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Packaging Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the packaging market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaging market in India

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors in India

