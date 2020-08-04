COVID-19 Impacts: Periodontal Dental Services Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% through 2020-2024 | Rise in Periodontal Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the periodontal dental services market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005203/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
-
What was the value of the periodontal dental services market in 2019?
-
Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 14.68 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 23.26 billion by 2024.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
-
Growing at a CAGR of almost 10%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
-
What is the key factor driving the market?
-
The rise in periodontal diseases and the application of MI or non-invasive procedures in periodontal services are the key factors driving the market growth.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.
-
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
-
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
-
The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 8.86%.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in periodontal diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Periodontal Dental Services Market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
-
Geography
-
North America
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43316
Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our periodontal dental services market report covers the following areas:
-
Periodontal Dental Services Market size
-
Periodontal Dental Services Market trends
-
Periodontal Dental Services Market analysis
This study identifies the application of MI or non-invasive procedures in periodontal services as one of the prime reasons driving the periodontal dental services market growth during the next few years.
Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the periodontal dental services market, including some of the vendors such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the periodontal dental services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist periodontal dental services market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the periodontal dental services market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the periodontal dental services market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of periodontal dental services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Service
-
Surgical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Non-surgical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Service
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor Landscape
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
-
Aspen Dental Management Inc.
-
Burlingame Dental Arts
-
Coast Dental Services LLC
-
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
-
Medtronic Plc
-
Pacific Dental Services
-
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd.
-
Straumann Holding AG
-
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
