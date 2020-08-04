Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impacts: Periodontal Dental Services Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% through 2020-2024 | Rise in Periodontal Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 10:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the periodontal dental services market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005203/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the periodontal dental services market in 2019?
  • Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 14.68 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 23.26 billion by 2024.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 10%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • The rise in periodontal diseases and the application of MI or non-invasive procedures in periodontal services are the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • North America
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 8.86%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in periodontal diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Periodontal Dental Services Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Dental Clinics
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43316

Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our periodontal dental services market report covers the following areas:

  • Periodontal Dental Services Market size
  • Periodontal Dental Services Market trends
  • Periodontal Dental Services Market analysis

This study identifies the application of MI or non-invasive procedures in periodontal services as one of the prime reasons driving the periodontal dental services market growth during the next few years.

Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the periodontal dental services market, including some of the vendors such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the periodontal dental services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Periodontal Dental Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist periodontal dental services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the periodontal dental services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the periodontal dental services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of periodontal dental services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Surgical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-surgical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
  • Aspen Dental Management Inc.
  • Burlingame Dental Arts
  • Coast Dental Services LLC
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Pacific Dental Services
  • Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd.
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aMESSAGEPOINT : Expands into Asia-Pacific Region to Meet Growing Demand for Modernization and Content Optimization in Customer Communications
BU
11:12aXORTX THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trade Resumption - XRX
AQ
11:12aDOVALUE S P A : Issuance of Senior Secured Notes
PU
11:12a2Q20 : a resilient quarter
PU
11:12aDELEK : Results of Offering According to Shelf Offering Report
PU
11:12aICT N : Agile working methods in a safety-environment
PU
11:11aAMETEK INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aMINERA ALAMOS : IIROC Trading Resumption - MAI
AQ
11:11aAMINO ACIDS MARKET PROCUREMENT REPORT : Amino Acids Market Category Growth and Supplier Selection Criteria Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
11:11aOntario Health Care Workers Announce 22 Political Protests Against the PC Government's Removal of Their Basic Workplace Rights
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
3AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group