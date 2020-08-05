COVID-19 Impacts: Pro AV Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% through 2020-2024|Increased Use of Digital Signage to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pro AV market and it is poised to grow by USD 106.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
-
What was the value of the pro AV market in 2019?
-
Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 155.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 262.66 billion by 2024.
-
At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2024)?
-
Growing at a CAGR of about 11%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
-
What is the key factor driving the market?
-
Increased use of digital signage is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
-
What are the top players in the market?
-
Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, and Vistacom Inc. are some of the major market participants.
-
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
-
APAC
-
What is the major trend of the market?
-
Incorporation of new technologies is a major growth factor for the market.
-
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
-
The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.75%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, and Vistacom Inc are some of the major market participants. The increased use of digital signage will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased use of digital signage has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Pro AV Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pro AV market report covers the following areas:
-
Pro AV Market size
-
Pro AV Market trends
-
Pro AV Market analysis
This study identifies incorporation of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the pro AV market growth during the next few years.
Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the pro AV market, including some of the vendors such as Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, and Vistacom Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pro AV market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the pro AV market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro AV market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Type placement
-
Products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Anixter International Inc.
-
AVI Systems Inc.
-
AVI-SPL Inc.
-
CCS Presentation Systems
-
Diversified
-
Ford Audio-Video LLC
-
New Era Technology
-
Telerent Leasing Corp.
-
Unified Technology Systems
-
Vistacom Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
