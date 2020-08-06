COVID-19 Impacts: Processed Vegetable Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Processed Vegetables to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the processed vegetable market and it is poised to grow by USD 60.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005589/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the processed vegetable market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 90.92 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 151.41 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 11%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing demand for processed vegetables is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon.com Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., and Sysco Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 10.23%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., and Sysco Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for processed vegetables has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Processed Vegetable Market is segmented as below:

Product Canned Vegetables Frozen Vegetables Fresh-cut Vegetables

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43545

Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our processed vegetable market report covers the following areas:

Processed Vegetable Market size

Processed Vegetable Market trends

Processed Vegetable Market analysis

This study identifies increased internet penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the processed vegetable market growth during the next few years.

Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the processed vegetable market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., and Sysco Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the processed vegetable market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist processed vegetable market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the processed vegetable market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the processed vegetable market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of processed vegetable market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver – Demand led growth

Volume Driver – External factors

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

B&G Foods Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Sysco Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005589/en/