COVID-19 Impacts: Radiology Information Systems Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 1% Through 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the radiology information systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 114.97 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005287/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiology Information Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions -
-
What is the year-over-year growth of the radiology information systems market in 2020?
As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth of the market is 1.29% in 2020.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of over 1%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
-
What is the key factor driving the market?
Increasing demand for cloud-based systems.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
Agfa-Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG are the top players in the market.
-
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
Asia.
-
What is the major trend for the radiology information systems market?
Emerging applications of RIS.
-
Based on segmentation by product, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?
Integrated RIS.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for cloud-based systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of healthcare technology solutions might hamper market growth.
Radiology Information Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Radiology Information Systems Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Integrated RIS
-
Standalone RIS
-
Geographic Landscape
-
Asia
-
Europe
-
North America
-
ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40752
Radiology Information Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our radiology information systems market report covers the following areas:
-
Radiology Information Systems Market size
-
Radiology Information Systems Market trends
-
Radiology Information Systems Market industry analysis
This study identifies emerging applications of RIS as one of the prime reasons driving the radiology information systems market growth during the next few years.
Radiology Information Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the radiology information systems market, including some of the vendors such as Agfa-Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the radiology information systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Radiology Information Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist radiology information systems market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the radiology information systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the radiology information systems market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiology information systems market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
-
Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Integrated RIS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Standalone RIS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Technological advances
-
Increasing demand for cloud-based systems
-
Emerging applications of RIS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Agfa-Gevaert NV
-
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
-
Cerner Corp.
-
Epic Systems Corp.
-
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
-
General Electric Co.
-
INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Koninklijke Philips NV
-
Siemens Healthineers AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005287/en/