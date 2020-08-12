Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Steel From Various Sectors to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/12/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the refractory materials market for steel industry and it is poised to grow by 5.20 mn tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005327/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CALDERYS France SAS, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Vesuvius Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for steel from various sectors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in the cost of refractory raw materials and high energy consumption might hamper the market growth.

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Brick
    • Monolithic
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43670

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our refractory materials market for steel industry report covers the following areas:

  • Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry size
  • Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry trends
  • Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry industry analysis

This study identifies increasing capacity developments in the steel industry as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the refractory materials market for the steel industry during the next few years.

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the refractory materials market for steel industry, including some of the vendors such as CALDERYS France SAS, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Vesuvius Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the refractory materials market for steel industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of refractory materials market for steel industry during the next five years
  • Estimation of the size of refractory materials market for the steel industry and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the refractory materials market for steel industry
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refractory materials market vendors fin steel industry vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type volume chart
  • Brick - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Monolithic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CALDERYS France SAS
  • CoorsTek Inc.
  • HarbisonWalker International Inc.
  • Krosaki Harima Corp.
  • Magnezit Group
  • Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
  • Refratechnik Holding GmbH
  • RHI Magnesita GmbH
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • Vesuvius Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
