COVID-19 Impacts: Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Steel From Various Sectors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the refractory materials market for steel industry and it is poised to grow by 5.20 mn tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CALDERYS France SAS, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Vesuvius Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for steel from various sectors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in the cost of refractory raw materials and high energy consumption might hamper the market growth.

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry is segmented as below:

Type Brick Monolithic

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our refractory materials market for steel industry report covers the following areas:

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry size

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry trends

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry industry analysis

This study identifies increasing capacity developments in the steel industry as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the refractory materials market for the steel industry during the next few years.

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the refractory materials market for steel industry, including some of the vendors such as CALDERYS France SAS, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Vesuvius Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the refractory materials market for steel industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of refractory materials market for steel industry during the next five years

Estimation of the size of refractory materials market for the steel industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the refractory materials market for steel industry

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refractory materials market vendors fin steel industry vendors

