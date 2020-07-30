Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Sleepwear and Loungewear Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% through 2020-2024 | Rise in Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/30/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the sleepwear and loungewear market and it is poised to grow by USD 19.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005625/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • The rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • APAC
  • What is a major trend in the sleepwear and loungewear market?
  • Demand for designer & premium sleepwear and loungewear is a major trend driving the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in the adoption of sustainable manufacturing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Sleepwear
    • Loungewear
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40816

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sleepwear and loungewear market report covers the following areas:

  • Sleepwear and Loungewear Market size
  • Sleepwear and Loungewear Market trends
  • Sleepwear and Loungewear Market analysis

This study identifies the demand for designer & premium sleepwear and loungewear as one of the prime reasons driving the sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next few years.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the sleepwear and loungewear market, including some of the vendors such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sleepwear and loungewear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing
  • Increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear
  • Celebrity endorsements

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
  • Authentic Brands Group LLC
  • Chantelle Group
  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Hanesbrands Inc.
  • L Brands Inc.
  • MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • PVH Corp.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.
  • Wacoal Holdings Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
