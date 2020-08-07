COVID-19 Impacts: Specialty Paper Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% through 2020-2024 | Changing Lifestyle In Emerging Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the specialty paper market and it is poised to grow by 5.01 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Domtar Corp., International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., P. H. Glatfelter Co., and Sappi Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The changing lifestyle in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Specialty Paper Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Specialty Paper Market is segmented as below:
-
Application
-
Packaging And Labeling
-
Printing And Writing
-
Industrial
-
Construction
-
Others
-
Raw Material
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Specialty Paper Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our specialty paper market report covers the following areas:
-
Specialty Paper Market size
-
Specialty Paper Market trends
-
Specialty Paper Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty paper market growth during the next few years.
Specialty Paper Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the specialty paper market, including some of the vendors such as Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Domtar Corp., International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., P. H. Glatfelter Co., and Sappi Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Specialty Paper Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Specialty Paper Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty paper market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the specialty paper market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the specialty paper market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty paper market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application placement
-
Packaging and labeling - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Printing and writing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
-
Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas
-
Domtar Corp.
-
International Paper Co.
-
Mondi Plc
-
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.
-
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
-
Oji Holdings Corp.
-
P. H. Glatfelter Co.
-
Sappi Ltd.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
