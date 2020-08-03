COVID-19 Impacts: Wall Decor Market in US will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Introduction of Premium Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the wall decor market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 8.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the wall decor market in US in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 15.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.34 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing introduction of premium products is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What is the major trend of the market?

Increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor is a major trend driving the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing introduction of premium products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Wall Decor Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wall Decor Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Wall Art Picture Frames Wall Clock Other Decorative Accents

Distribution Channel Offline Online



Wall Decor Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wall decor market in us report covers the following areas:

Wall Decor Market in US Size

Wall Decor Market in US Trends

Wall Decor Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor as one of the prime reasons driving the wall decor market growth in US during the next few years.

Wall Decor Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the wall decor market in us, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wall decor market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wall Decor Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wall decor market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the wall decor market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wall decor market in US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall decor market vendors in US

