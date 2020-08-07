Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Wearable Patch Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 22% Through 2020-2024 | The Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/07/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the wearable patch market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005171/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Delta Electronics Inc., Gentag Inc., Insulet Corp., Kenzen Inc., MTG UK Co. Ltd., Nemaura Medical Inc., Prevent Biometrics, Proteus Digital Health Inc., and UpRight Technologies Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data privacy and security might hamper the market growth.

Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Wearable Patch Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Clinical
    • Non-clinical
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43181

Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wearable patch market report covers the following areas:

  • Wearable Patch Market size
  • Wearable Patch Market trends
  • Wearable Patch Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable patch market growth during the next few years.

Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wearable patch market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Delta Electronics Inc., Gentag Inc., Insulet Corp., Kenzen Inc., MTG UK Co. Ltd., Nemaura Medical Inc., Prevent Biometrics, Proteus Digital Health Inc., and UpRight Technologies Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wearable Patch Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable patch market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wearable patch market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wearable patch market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable patch market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Clinical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-clinical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Regular - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Connected - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Delta Electronics Inc.
  • Gentag Inc.
  • Insulet Corp.
  • Kenzen Inc.
  • MTG UK Co. Ltd.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc.
  • Prevent Biometrics
  • Proteus Digital Health Inc.
  • UpRight Technologies Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
