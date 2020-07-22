Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Intervention Assessment Tool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 09:26am EDT

The COVID-19 pandemic presents one of the largest challenges to governments seen in the past century. As a result of the unprecedented fiscal interventions being deployed by governments worldwide, the effects of the pandemic will be felt on government finances both immediately and in the long-term.

To help governments and other interested stakeholders understand the impact of government interventions at different points in time, IFAC and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), in partnership with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB), created this COVID-19 Intervention Assessment Tool. The Tool provides an immediate way of evaluating the economic impacts of current and planned policy initiatives, which can be used independently of any given jurisdiction's public sector accounting basis.

Tool Contents
  • A step-by-step process and assessment toolto help assess, evaluate and inform various types of government interventions related to the pandemic; and
  • An overview of the pathway to accrual IPSAS for governments.

IFAC and ZHAW remain committed to advocating for, and supporting, strong public financial management in economies globally. This Tool is the latest effort to support the adoption of IPSAS and accrual accounting in the public sector.

Click to Tweet about the tool

Disclaimer

IFAC - International Federation of Accountants published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 13:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aSLACK TECHNOLOGIES : files anti-competitive complaint vs. Microsoft in EU
AQ
09:45aVOW ASA : New share capital registered
GL
09:44aThe Rise of ‘Remote Recruitment'
BU
09:43aATOS : to Provide Communications Services for Oersted Offshore Wind Farms in US
DJ
09:42aMIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
09:42aAVIENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42aDriven Deliveries Announces Preliminary Record Second Quarter 2020 Revenue of $5.6 million, an Increase of 158% Sequentially
PR
09:41aPOTATO MARKET UPDATE 22nd JULY
PU
09:41aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander launches 2020 edition of its Trainee programme
PU
09:41aABB : Safe and reliable power protection with ABB's innovative medium-voltage circuit breaker
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
4IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
5VALEO : Defensives drag down European shares from 4-month highs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group