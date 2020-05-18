COVID-19: New IMF Notes on Fiscal Issues (Batch 4)

The IMF published on May 13, 2020 the following notes in its Special Series on COVID-19 . The notes discuss PFM issues and other fiscal topics. The Special Series notes are produced by IMF experts to help member countries address the economic effects of COVID-19.

Managing public investment spending plays a key role in the fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The note discusses two aspects: cuts or postponements in spending in the initial phase, and the scaling up of spending for economic recovery.

Temporary investment incentives can provide investment demand stimulus to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This note describes temporary investment tax incentives and reviews their effectiveness.

