Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19: New IMF Notes on Fiscal Issues (Batch 4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 03:41am EDT

The IMF published on May 13, 2020 the following notes in its Special Series on COVID-19. The notes discuss PFM issues and other fiscal topics. The Special Series notes are produced by IMF experts to help member countries address the economic effects of COVID-19.

Managing Public Investment Spending during the Crisis

Managing public investment spending plays a key role in the fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The note discusses two aspects: cuts or postponements in spending in the initial phase, and the scaling up of spending for economic recovery.

Temporary Investment Incentives

Temporary investment incentives can provide investment demand stimulus to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This note describes temporary investment tax incentives and reviews their effectiveness.

This article is part of a series related to the Coronavirus Crisis. All of our articles covering the topic can be found on our PFM Blog Coronavirus Articles page.

Note: The posts on the IMF PFM Blog should not be reported as representing the views of the IMF. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the IMF or IMF policy.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:40:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:29aDeutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. announces offers to purchase any and all of its outstanding notes due 2021 and 2022
PR
04:26aAMICUS THERAPEUTICS : ASGCT 23rd Annual Meeting
PU
04:26aPOSTER : Vision Data in CLN6
PU
04:26aSOFTBANK : racks up losses as Vision Fund investments plunge
AQ
04:25aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : to declare bankruptcy following years of losses
AQ
04:22aThyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business
RE
04:22aASTRAZENECA : Bevespi Aerosphere approved in China for patients with COPD
AQ
04:21aAMOREPACIFIC : forms a partnership with Australian Beauty Group RATIONALE
PU
04:21aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Submission of the Reviewed Financial Statements for the Three-month period ended March 31, 2019
PU
04:21aDAIICHI SANKYO : Enhertu granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the US for HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asia shares supported by re-opening of economies; oil, gold jump
2WTI : Oil prices rise more than $1 ahead of June WTI contract expiry
3Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group