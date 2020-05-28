Log in
COVID-19 Outlook and Impact- Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Premium Bicycles to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the bicycle carbon frames market and it is poised to grow by 6.33 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005280/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Sports Inc., BATTAGLIN CICLI Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., and Viner are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for premium bicycles will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of the failure of bicycle carbon frames will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for premium bicycles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the risk of the failure of bicycle carbon frames might hamper market growth.

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Manual Bicycles
    • E-bikes
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40005

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bicycle carbon frames market report covers the following areas:

  • Bicycle Carbon Frames Market size
  • Bicycle Carbon Frames Market trends
  • Bicycle Carbon Frames Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of high-performance carbon fiber as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next few years.

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bicycle Carbon Frames Market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Sports Inc., BATTAGLIN CICLI Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., and Viner. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bicycle Carbon Frames Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the bicycle carbon frames market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the bicycle carbon frames market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle carbon frames market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of high-performance carbon fiber
  • Use of 3D printing in bicycle manufacturing
  • Growing online purchase of bicycle carbon frames

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advanced Sports Inc.
  • BATTAGLIN CICLI Srl
  • Cicli Pinarello Srl
  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Pending System GmbH & Co. KG
  • Ritchey Design, Inc.
  • Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
  • Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd.
  • Tube Investments of India Ltd.
  • Viner

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
