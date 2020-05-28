Log in
COVID-19 Outlook and Impact- Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Process Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/28/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005975/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., BPMONLINE Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Pega Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for process automation will offer immense growth opportunities, data security and privacy issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for process automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy issues might hamper market growth.

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • BFSI
    • Manufacturing
    • Retail
    • Others
  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Cloud-based
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market report covers the following areas:

  • Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market size
  • Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market trends
  • Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of iBPM as one of the prime reasons driving the business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market growth during the next few years.

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market, including some of the vendors such as Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., BPMONLINE Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Pega Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 1 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2 : SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 4 : MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 5 : FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 6 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 7 : CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 8 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 9 : GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10 : DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11 : DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12 : MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of mobile BPM solutions
  • Increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Emergence of iBPM

PART 13 : VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14 : VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Appian Corp.
  • BP Logix Inc.
  • BPMONLINE Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • OpenText Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Pega Systems Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Software AG
  • TIBCO Software Inc.

PART 15 : APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16 : EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
