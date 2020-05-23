|
COVID-19: Outlook for air travel in the next 5 years
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT
COVID-19
Outlook for air travel in the next 5 years
Brian Pearce
Chief Economist
13th May 2020
Air travel may recover more slowly than most of economy
Global RPKs recover 2019 levels in 2023, 2 years behind GDP recovery
Global GDP and global RPKs, indexed to equal 100 in 2019
120
110
Global GDP
in 2019
100
2019 level
90
100
80
Global RPKs
Index,
70
Current baseline
60
50
40
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: IATA/Tourism Economics, Air Passenger Forecasts, April 2020
Governments have provided unprecedented support
Wage subsidies, grants and loans should allow strong GDP rebound
Germany
Italy
Japan
United Kingdom
France
Australia
United States
Spain
Canada
Korea
Brazil
Indonesia
China
Argentina
Turkey
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
India
South Africa
Government support for economy in 2020, % of GDP
Spending and tax measures
Loans, equity injections, guarantees
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
% of GDP
Source: IATA Economics using data from the IMF's World Economic Outlook, April 2020
Central banks have also injected cash into economies
The US Federal Reserve has added cash equivalent to 12% of US GDP
Central bank assets, US$ billion
7,000
6,500
European Central Bank
5,500
billion 5,000
US$
Bank of Japan
|
4,000
US Federal Reserve
|
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
+$2.5 trillion (12% of US GDP)
Source: IATA Economics using data from Refinitiv Datastream
Business confidence has rebounded in China
As lock-down relaxed in China 'V-shaped' rise of business confidence
Business confidence (PMI) in manufacturing and services
60
55
expected
50
China
45
40
no change
35
30
=
|
US
50
25
20
15
Germany
|
Source: IATA Economics using data from Markit
Solving health challenge critical for international travel
Until vaccine, opening borders to travel requires fall in COVID-19 risk
New COVID-19 cases, % of total cases, 7-day moving average
20%
15%
10%
Russia
5%
India
Brazil
US
Japan
0%
China
1-Apr
5-Apr
9-Apr
13-Apr
17-Apr
21-Apr
25-Apr
29-Apr
3-May
7-May
Source: IATA Economics using data from the World Health Organization (WHO)
China domestic air travel lagging business confidence
Rise in flights with return to work & VFR, but discretionary travel weak
China domestic flights, COVID-19 new cases
rate of change in Covid-19 Cases,
60%
80000
50%
70000
Number of flights per week
7-day moving average
60000
40%
50000
30%
40000
20%
Domestic flights
30000
10%
Daily
10000
New cases COVID-19
0%
0
Source: IATA Economics analysis based on WHO data, and data provided under license by FlightRadar 24. All rights reserved.
Average trip length will fall sharply
Domestic markets open first and initial preference for short-haul trips
Average trip length, kilometers
2,100
kilometers
2,050
2,000
length,
Fall of 8.5%
|
Average
1,900
1,850
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Source: IATA/Tourism Economics, Air Passenger Forecasts, April 2020
International RPKs will lag domestic air travel markets
International air travel may not recover 2019 levels until 2023-24
Indexed to equal 100 in 2019
130
120
110
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
Global domestic and international RPKs, indexed 2019=100
Domestic RPKs
International
RPKs
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Source: IATA/Tourism Economics, Air Passenger Forecasts, April 2020
Long-term drivers for expanded demand remain
Populous emerging markets are still likely to want more air services
Trips per capita
Airline passengertrips per year and GDP per capita
10.0
France Germany US
1.0
Russia
Brazil
China
0.1 India
Nigeria
Ethiopia
0.0
0
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000
60,000
70,000
GDP per capita (US$, inflation-adjusted)
Source: IATA/Tourism Economics, Air Passenger Forecasts, April 2020
Return to growth post-COVID but at a lower level
Global RPKs forecast to be 32%-41% below expected levels in 2021
Global RPK medium term scenarios
12,000
Pre-COVID
2025: 10% below pre-
forecast
10,000
COVID expected level
Current
baseline
COVID
setback
8,000
Billion
scenario
7,000
6,000
5,000
2021: risk that RPKs
4,000
could be 41% lower
3,000
|
2,000
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
2024
Source: IATA/Tourism Economics, Air Passenger Forecasts, April 2020
Contacts
economics@iata.org
www.iata.org/economics
Disclaimer
IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:03 UTC
