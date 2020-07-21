COVID-19 PHOTO EXHIBIT: JULY 22 AWARD-WINNING PHOTOGRAPHER FRANCINE ORR EMBEDS AT MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. COMMUNITY HOSPITAL DURING CRISIS

Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: In early April 2020, award-winning Los Angeles Times photographer Francine Orr “embedded” for six weeks with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (MLKCH) to chronicle the hospital’s response to the first wave of COVID-19 cases.

In the midst of a global pandemic, a new photo exhibit commemorates MLKCH’s 5th anniversary and the excellence, endurance and commitment of its staff.

Who: Francine Orr is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times renowned for her sensitive and compassionate storytelling of social issues, including homelessness, poverty in Africa and health. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012. Other awards include the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger Award, Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, the Daniel Pearl Award, National Press Photographers Assn. and Sidney Hillman Award.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

A virtual exhibit is viewable by the public online at: https://www.mlkch.org/mlkch-responds-to-covid-19

A physical installation of the photographs, exhibited at a six-foot distance, is viewable in the lobby of MLKCH for staff and sanctioned visitors only. Media may schedule to view the installation by calling Gwen Driscoll, 310-720-4441.

Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital

1680 E. 120th Street Los Angeles, CA 90059

Gwendolyn Driscoll, Brand Communications Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (310) 720-4441 gdriscoll@mlkch.org