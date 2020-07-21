Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 PHOTO EXHIBIT: JULY 22 AWARD-WINNING PHOTOGRAPHER FRANCINE ORR EMBEDS AT MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. COMMUNITY HOSPITAL DURING CRISIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: In early April 2020, award-winning Los Angeles Times photographer Francine Orr “embedded” for six weeks with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (MLKCH) to chronicle the hospital’s response to the first wave of COVID-19 cases.

In the midst of a global pandemic, a new photo exhibit commemorates MLKCH’s 5th anniversary and the excellence, endurance and commitment of its staff. 

Who: Francine Orr is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times renowned for her sensitive and compassionate storytelling of social issues, including homelessness, poverty in Africa and health.  She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012. Other awards include the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger Award, Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, the Daniel Pearl Award, National Press Photographers Assn. and Sidney Hillman Award. 

When: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

A virtual exhibit is viewable by the public online at: https://www.mlkch.org/mlkch-responds-to-covid-19  

A physical installation of the photographs, exhibited at a six-foot distance, is viewable in the lobby of MLKCH for staff and sanctioned visitors only.  Media may schedule to view the installation by calling Gwen Driscoll, 310-720-4441.

Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital

1680 E. 120th Street Los Angeles, CA 90059

Gwendolyn Driscoll, Brand Communications
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
(310) 720-4441
gdriscoll@mlkch.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pONE GAS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pRUMBLEON, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pCN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:48pFormFactor Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results to July 30th
GL
04:47pTRUSTCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pVECTRUS : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04:46pPROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS, INC.NEW : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pENCOMPASS HEALTH : to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Lakeland, Florida
PU
04:46pBlack tusk prepares for ip survey at mckenzie east
PU
04:46pTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Announces Rescheduling of Special Meeting of Stockholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows
5FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group