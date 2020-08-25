Log in
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

08/25/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

High nutritional value will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The cold-pressed juices market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005468/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on cold-pressed juices market in Europe market. Download free report sample on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The cold-pressed juices market in Europe will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Conventional
    • Organic

The organic segment will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Staples market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period.

View report snapshot before purchasing

New product launches have been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of cold-pressed juices market in Europe. Other market drivers include a growing number of cold-pressed juice bars. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of cold-pressed juices market in Europe, get free sample at: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43553

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include B.fresh Foods LLP, Detox Delight GmbH & Co. KG, Hoogesteger, PepsiCo Inc., Plenish Cleanse Ltd., REJUCE, Robinson Beverages LLC, Starbucks Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Juice Warrior.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B.fresh Foods LLP
  • Detox Delight GmbH & Co. KG
  • Hoogesteger
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Plenish Cleanse Ltd.
  • REJUCE
  • Robinson Beverages LLC
  • Starbucks Corp.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Juice Warrior

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
