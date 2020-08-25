COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

Increasing number of new product launches will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The baby food market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive & Direct impact. The baby food market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Baby Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Baby Food Market is segmented as below:

Type Prepared baby food Dried baby food Other baby food

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing health concerns among parents.

Growing health concerns among parents have been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of baby food market. Other market drivers include increasing women's participation in the workforce. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Baby Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented/concentrated. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Abbott Laboratories, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Hero Group, Nestle SA, Perrigo Co. Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Campbell Soup Co.

Danone SA

Hero Group

Nestle SA

Perrigo Co. Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

