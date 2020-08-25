Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Increasing number of new product launches will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The baby food market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005211/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on baby food market. Download free report sample on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive & Direct impact. The baby food market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Baby Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Baby Food Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Prepared baby food
    • Dried baby food
    • Other baby food
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing health concerns among parents.

View report snapshot before purchasing

Growing health concerns among parents have been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of baby food market. Other market drivers include increasing women's participation in the workforce. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of baby food market, get free sample at: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43476

Baby Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented/concentrated. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Abbott Laboratories, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Hero Group, Nestle SA, Perrigo Co. Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Campbell Soup Co.
  • Danone SA
  • Hero Group
  • Nestle SA
  • Perrigo Co. Plc
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aGrandstream Announces 1080p HD USB Webcam
BU
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation (PDF)
PU
11:50aAIR LIQUIDE : Access to Air Liquide's bio-NGV stations in France for heavy-duty trucks with the Shell card
PU
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation Transcript (PDF)
PU
11:50aMANITOWOC : updates its free diagnostic mobile app to include Potain tower cranes; releases new Bluetooth-enabled pressure test kit
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Compte-rendu de l'assemblée générale extraordinaire du 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Proces-verbaal van de buitengewone algemene vergadering van 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aGiga Confirms No Undisclosed Material Change
NE
11:50aKudelski Security Recognized as a Leader in Managed Security Services Evaluation
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group