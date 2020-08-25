COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

The baby food market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005211/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on baby food market. Download free report sample on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive & Direct impact. The baby food market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Baby Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Baby Food Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Prepared baby food
-
Dried baby food
-
Other baby food
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
South America
-
MEA
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing health concerns among parents.
View report snapshot before purchasing
Growing health concerns among parents have been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of baby food market. Other market drivers include increasing women's participation in the workforce. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
-
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
-
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
-
Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates
-
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of baby food market, get free sample at: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43476
Baby Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented/concentrated. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Abbott Laboratories, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Hero Group, Nestle SA, Perrigo Co. Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
TOC
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Type
-
Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Other baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers – Demand led growth
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
Campbell Soup Co.
-
Danone SA
-
Hero Group
-
Nestle SA
-
Perrigo Co. Plc
-
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
-
Royal FrieslandCampina NV
-
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
-
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005211/en/