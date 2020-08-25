COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Chemical Peel Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

Demand for minimally/non-invasive procedures will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The chemical peel market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemical Peel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive & Direct impact. The chemical peel market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Chemical Peel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Chemical Peel Market is segmented as below:

End-user Hospitals and recreation centers Dermatology clinics

Geography APAC Europe North America ROW



North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the high disposable income, rising consciousness about beauty, the availability of techniques and surgeons, the rising number of private clinics, and the rising older population.

Rise in medical tourism has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of chemical peel market. Other market drivers include increase in healthcare spending and increase in beauty consciousness among consumers. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Chemical Peel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Image International Manufacturing LLC, Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, PIERRE FABRE DERMO COSMETIQUE USA INC., Teoxane SA, and Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

