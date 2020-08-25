Log in
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2020-2024 |Technavio

08/25/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Stringent Rules to Secure Data will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The cloud backup and recovery market is expected to grow by USD 11.36 bn during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005094/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on cloud backup and recovery market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Information Technology Industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The cloud backup and recovery market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • ICT
    • Manufacturing
    • BFSI
    • Healthcare
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the multi-cloud services gaining traction, expansion of cloud computing models, and a rise in cloud security applications.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Information Technology market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Multi-cloud services gaining traction has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of cloud backup and recovery market. Other market drivers include reduction in IT expenditure. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of cloud backup and recovery market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43397

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Asigra Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., and Oracle Corp.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Drivers – Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Asigra Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NetApp Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
