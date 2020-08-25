Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global High-voltage Power Cable Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Development of Smart Grids will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The high-voltage power cable market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005121/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-voltage Power Cable Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-voltage Power Cable Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on high-voltage power cable market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Industrials Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The high-voltage power cable market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

High-voltage Power Cable Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

High-voltage Power Cable Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • High-voltage
    • Extra-high Voltage
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the increasing emphasis on the expansion of T&D networks to improve the existing infrastructure.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Industrials market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing investments in renewable energy projects has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of high-voltage power cable market. Other market drivers include expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India and growth in offshore wind energy. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of high-voltage power cable market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43113

High-voltage Power Cable Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Belden Inc., Brugg Kabel AG, Encore Wire Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Leoni AG, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • High-voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Extra-high voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Belden Inc.
  • Brugg Kabel AG
  • Encore Wire Corp.
  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
  • KEI Industries Ltd.
  • Leoni AG
  • Nexans SA
  • NKT AS
  • Prysmian Spa
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pMineral Fusion's Best-Selling Clean, Vegan Foundations and Pressed Powders Now Available in 24 Shades
GL
03:04pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports $1.3B Q3 profit, provisions for credit losses climb
AQ
03:04pTwo New Autism Therapy Clinics to Open in Greater Philadelphia and Mount Laurel Township, NJ
PR
03:04pKALDEROS : Launches 340B Pay, the Technology-enabled Solution for 340B Rebates
PR
03:04pASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : The Presidio Group Advises on the Sale of Park Place Dealerships Luxury Brands
BU
03:04pMOENGAGE : Named a Strong Performer in 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Report by Independent Research Firm
BU
03:03pIndustry Veteran, Diane Daych, Takes Helm of Healthcare Private Equity Association
BU
03:03pPioneer Expands Aftermarket Automotive Driver Assistance With New Blind Spot Detection Systems
BU
03:03pCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Hospital Beds Market 2020-2024 |Technavio
BU
03:03pDAS KEYBOARD : Announces Winners of the Ultimate Typing Championship 2020 and Crowns Best Typist on the Planet
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
5SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group