News : Companies
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Military Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

08/26/2020 | 07:46am EDT

Integration of Night Vision in HUDs will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The military heads-up display market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 11% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005052/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Heads-up Display (HUD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on military heads-up display market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Industrials Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The military heads-up display market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Military Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Military Heads-up Display Market is segmented as below:

  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • EMEA
    • APAC
  • Product
    • Wearable Military HUD
    • Platform-based Military HUD

The Americas region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the modernization of military platforms with advanced HUDs and the focus of the US Army on the development of tactical augmented reality (TAR) HUD.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Industrials market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Emergence of digital light engine (DLE) technology for HUDs has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of military heads-up display market. Other market drivers include rapid growth in demand for helmet-mounted HUD systems and imitation of battleground situations for military training programs. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of military heads-up display market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43125

Military Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and United Technologies Corp.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Wearable military HUD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Platform-based military HUD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Bharat Electronics Ltd.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Saab AB
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • TransDigm Group Inc.
  • United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
