COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2020-2024 | Technavio

08/25/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Digitization of Transportation Sector will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is expected to register a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005110/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Information Technology Industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • NFCs
    • QR Codes and Barcodes
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of NFC-based payment technology, the emergence of mobile wallets, and the growth of IoT in the transportation sector.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Information Technology market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

The emergence of NFC-based payment technology has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector. Other market drivers include shift from smart cards to mobile ticketing and increased spending on entertainment services due to rise in disposable income. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43318

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Corethree Ltd., eos.uptrade GmbH, Eventbrite Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel Group GmbH, TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • NFCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • QR codes and barcodes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl
  • Corethree Ltd.
  • eos.uptrade GmbH
  • Eventbrite Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Margento BV
  • Masabi Ltd.
  • moovel Group GmbH
  • Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
  • Viagogo AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
