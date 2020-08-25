COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Rowing Machines Market 2020-2024 |Technavio

The rowing machines market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rowing Machines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The rowing machines market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.
Rowing Machines Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Rowing Machines Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Fitness Centers
Individual Users
Others
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the rising cost of healthcare services.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Discretionary market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing
Growing demand from fitness enthusiasts due to joint issues has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of rowing machines market. Other market drivers include increasing awareness about ill-effects of diabetes and obesity. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Rowing Machines Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Amer Sports Corp., Concept2 Inc., First Degree Fitness, Icon Health & Fitness Inc., Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and WaterRower Inc.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amer Sports Corp.
Concept2 Inc.
First Degree Fitness
Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
Johnson Health Tech
Nautilus Inc.
Stamina Products Inc.
Sunny Distributor Inc.
TECHNOGYM Spa
WaterRower Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
