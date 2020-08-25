COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

The smart backpack market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The smart backpack market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.
Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Backpack Market is segmented as below:
-
Capacity
-
15-35 liter
-
35-60 liter
-
above 60 liters
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
South America
-
MEA
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the advanced technological innovations in product features.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Discretionary market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact during the forecast period.
Advanced technological innovations in product features has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of smart backpack market. Other market drivers include increasing urbanization rate and growing adoption of outdoor recreational activities and adventure sports. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
-
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
-
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
-
Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
-
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is concentrated. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include CO.ALITION, Ghostek, Lumzag, Mancro, MOS Organizer, NOMATIC, Targus Inc., TRAKK Tech LLC., TYLT Inc., and Xindao BV.
