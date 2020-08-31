Log in
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

08/31/2020

Increase in Volume of Surgeries will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The surgical scalpel market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005616/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on surgical scalpel market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The surgical scalpel market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Surgical Scalpel Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Reusable Surgical Scalpels
    • Disposable Surgical Scalpels
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW
  • Application
    • General Surgeries
    • Bariatric Surgeries
    • Cardiovascular Surgeries
    • Orthopedic Surgeries
    • Others
  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • ASCs
    • Others

North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and product launches.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Care market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing demand for disposable surgical scalpels has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of surgical scalpel market. Other market drivers include use of surgical scalpels in bariatric surgeries and growing popularity of surgical scalpels made of high carbon steel. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of surgical scalpel market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43688

Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Aspen Surgical Products Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cincinnati Surgical Co. Inc., Danaher Corp., Kai Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., pfm medical ag, Swann Morton Ltd., and Troge Medical GmbH.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Reusable surgical scalpels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Disposable surgical scalpels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • General surgeries
  • Bariatric surgeries
  • Cardiovascular surgeries
  • Orthopedic surgeries
  • Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

  • Hospitals
  • ASCs
  • Others

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aspen Surgical Products Inc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Cincinnati Surgical Co. Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Kai Corp.
  • Merit Medical Systems Inc.
  • pfm medical ag
  • Swann Morton Ltd.
  • Troge Medical GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
