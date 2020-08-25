COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

The industrial food blender and mixer market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Industrials Industry is anticipated to have a Negative & Indirect impact. The industrial food blender and mixer market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.
Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
High shear mixer
-
Ribbon blender
-
Shaft mixer
-
Planetary mixer
-
Others
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
South America
-
MEA
Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Growing preference for a closed system with vacuum technology has been instrumental in influencing the growth of industrial food blender and mixer market. Other market drivers include growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers and steady growth of the food processing industry. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
-
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
-
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
-
Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
-
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Charles Ross & Son Co., EKATO Holding GmbH, GEA Group AG, Kady International, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc.
TOC
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product placement
-
High shear mixer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Ribbon blender - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Shaft mixer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Planetary mixer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Alfa Laval Corporate AB
-
Charles Ross & Son Co.
-
EKATO Holding GmbH
-
GEA Group AG
-
Kady International
-
Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd.
-
Silverson Machines Inc.
-
SPX FLOW Inc.
-
Sulzer Ltd.
-
Xylem Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
