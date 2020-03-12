COVID-19 Response: Success with Curbside Check-In at Pediatric Health Care Alliance in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Health Care Alliance (PHCA) is experiencing success with curbside check-in for patients with fever of 101° or higher. This approach is a temporary precaution in response to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) outbreaks.

Patients are screened in advance for fever status when scheduling appointments. Upon arrival for an appointment, patients with fever need to call a designated phone number posted on the office door and remain in their vehicle. A staff member will complete check-in by phone, and then escort patients directly from their vehicle to the exam room.

Curbside check-in is implemented at all 14 Pediatric Health Care Alliance locations throughout the tri-county Tampa Bay area, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We've been pleasantly surprised," said Dr. Karalee Kulek-Luzey, medical director for Pediatric Health Care Alliance. "On paper it seemed like a challenge to execute, but our staff and patients have been so supportive that it was a fairly smooth transition. It is definitely worth implementing at a primary care practice."

Based on a CDC recommendation, curbside check-in is intended to help protect the health and wellness of patients, providers, and staff members. "We wanted to minimize the risks of any possible exposure," Dr. Kulek-Luzey explained. "We've always had separate waiting rooms for sick patients, but this extra step became necessary as the COVID-19 situation evolves."

Details about PHCA curbside check-in as well as additional COVID-19 resources for parents are available online at www.PediAlliance.com.

