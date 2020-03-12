Log in
COVID-19 Response: Success with Curbside Check-In at Pediatric Health Care Alliance in Tampa Bay

03/12/2020 | 10:08am EDT

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Health Care Alliance (PHCA) is experiencing success with curbside check-in for patients with fever of 101° or higher. This approach is a temporary precaution in response to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) outbreaks.

Patients are screened in advance for fever status when scheduling appointments. Upon arrival for an appointment, patients with fever need to call a designated phone number posted on the office door and remain in their vehicle. A staff member will complete check-in by phone, and then escort patients directly from their vehicle to the exam room.

Curbside check-in is implemented at all 14 Pediatric Health Care Alliance locations throughout the tri-county Tampa Bay area, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We've been pleasantly surprised," said Dr. Karalee Kulek-Luzey, medical director for Pediatric Health Care Alliance. "On paper it seemed like a challenge to execute, but our staff and patients have been so supportive that it was a fairly smooth transition. It is definitely worth implementing at a primary care practice."

Based on a CDC recommendation, curbside check-in is intended to help protect the health and wellness of patients, providers, and staff members. "We wanted to minimize the risks of any possible exposure," Dr. Kulek-Luzey explained. "We've always had separate waiting rooms for sick patients, but this extra step became necessary as the COVID-19 situation evolves."

Details about PHCA curbside check-in as well as additional COVID-19 resources for parents are available online at www.PediAlliance.com.

About Pediatric Health Care Alliance, P.A.
Pediatric Health Care Alliance was established in 1997 by a respected group of local, long-standing Tampa Bay pediatricians. PHCA has since grown to become the largest pediatric group on the West Coast of Florida, while remaining independently owned by its pediatricians. PHCA currently offers 14 neighborhood locations with more than 50 board-certified pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners who have dedicated their careers to providing the highest quality healthcare for children in Tampa Bay.

Contact:
Laurel Moffat
Pediatric Health Care Alliance, P.A.
Director of Marketing
(813) 749-7308

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-response-success-with-curbside-check-in-at-pediatric-health-care-alliance-in-tampa-bay-301021867.html

SOURCE Pediatric Health Care Alliance, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
