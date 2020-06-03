Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Shield From Maguire Products Installs in Seconds Without Tools and Unrolls to Fit Any Desk, Workspace, or Dinner Seating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Flexible Jordan Defense Shield™ Is Made of Sturdy, Recyclable Polyester, Ships in a Compact Roll, and Can Be Readily Reinstalled as Protection Requirements Change

A flexible plastic shield for safe social distancing in workplaces, schools, and restaurants can be installed and uninstalled in seconds and made to fit any space by simply unrolling the shield to the required length.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005634/en/

Jordan Defense Shield against COVID-19 installs in seconds in offices, schools, or retail areas, and it is just as easily uninstalled for relocation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jordan Defense Shield against COVID-19 installs in seconds in offices, schools, or retail areas, and it is just as easily uninstalled for relocation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The patent-pending Jordan Defense Shield™ from Maguire Products, Inc. ships as a compact roll with rods attached at either end of the plastic roll. Magnets and adhesive discs are provided for vertically mounting the rods, with no tools needed. Desk clamps are available as alternatives. Video of a typical installation can be seen at www.jordandefenseshield.com.

“The versatility of the Jordan Defense Shield eliminates the assembly effort required by the rigid plastic sheets now widely offered as protection from Covid-19,” says Frank Kavanagh, vice president of sales and marketing for Maguire Products. “For deployment in restaurants and retail stores where shielding needs are constantly shifting, our shields can be removed and relocated over and over, with appropriate changes in length.”

The flexible plastic for the Jordan Defense Shield is made of PET polyester, which is recycled around the world.

The Jordan Defense Shield is available worldwide. Discounts are available for bulk orders, and standard shipping for these is free in the contiguous U.S.

The Jordan Defense Shield brand is headquartered at 11 Crozerville Road, Aston, PA 19014 U.S.A. Tel: +1-610-459-4300. sales@jordandefenseshield.com.

MAGUIRE PRODUCTS, INC., headquartered in Aston, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., is a global supplier of equipment to the plastics industry. Founded in 1977, Maguire operates six manufacturing facilities in Aston. The company maintains a worldwide network of distributors and has six international sales and service subsidiaries. www.maguire.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aVINCIT OYJ : Omien Osakkeiden Hankinta 3.6.2020
AQ
11:30aLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:30aHow can Long-term Assurance of Supply Consulting for Direct Materials help Companies Better Manage Spend and the Impact of COVID-19? | Experts at SpendEdge Explain
BU
11:27aTOTAL S A : to Buy 51% Stake in Offshore Wind Project in Scotland
DJ
11:26aIBASE TECHNOLOGY : intros industrial PC with 9th gen Intel processor
AQ
11:26aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trade Resumption - RVV
AQ
11:26aENB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aCANADA GOOSE : lowers reliance on department stores in recovery push
RE
11:25aTERRACE ENERGY : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
11:25aAvalon Provides Separation Rapids Lithium Project Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group