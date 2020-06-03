COVID-19 Shield From Maguire Products Installs in Seconds Without Tools and Unrolls to Fit Any Desk, Workspace, or Dinner Seating

Flexible Jordan Defense Shield™ Is Made of Sturdy, Recyclable Polyester, Ships in a Compact Roll, and Can Be Readily Reinstalled as Protection Requirements Change

A flexible plastic shield for safe social distancing in workplaces, schools, and restaurants can be installed and uninstalled in seconds and made to fit any space by simply unrolling the shield to the required length.

Jordan Defense Shield against COVID-19 installs in seconds in offices, schools, or retail areas, and it is just as easily uninstalled for relocation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The patent-pending Jordan Defense Shield™ from Maguire Products, Inc. ships as a compact roll with rods attached at either end of the plastic roll. Magnets and adhesive discs are provided for vertically mounting the rods, with no tools needed. Desk clamps are available as alternatives. Video of a typical installation can be seen at www.jordandefenseshield.com.

“The versatility of the Jordan Defense Shield eliminates the assembly effort required by the rigid plastic sheets now widely offered as protection from Covid-19,” says Frank Kavanagh, vice president of sales and marketing for Maguire Products. “For deployment in restaurants and retail stores where shielding needs are constantly shifting, our shields can be removed and relocated over and over, with appropriate changes in length.”

The flexible plastic for the Jordan Defense Shield is made of PET polyester, which is recycled around the world.

The Jordan Defense Shield is available worldwide. Discounts are available for bulk orders, and standard shipping for these is free in the contiguous U.S.

The Jordan Defense Shield brand is headquartered at 11 Crozerville Road, Aston, PA 19014 U.S.A. Tel: +1-610-459-4300. sales@jordandefenseshield.com.

MAGUIRE PRODUCTS, INC., headquartered in Aston, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., is a global supplier of equipment to the plastics industry. Founded in 1977, Maguire operates six manufacturing facilities in Aston. The company maintains a worldwide network of distributors and has six international sales and service subsidiaries. www.maguire.com.

