COVID-19: Significant Shift in Strategy of Car Sharing Market 2020-2024 | Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Emission Control to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the car sharing market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Sharing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global car sharing market will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, prices are expected to remain elevated during the soft term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market players.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Car Sharing Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Lyft Inc., Mobility Cooperative, Modo Co-operative, Orix Corp., and Zipcar Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stringent government regulations regarding emission control have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing adoption of ride-sharing services might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/car-sharing-market-industry-analysis

Car Sharing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Car Sharing Market is segmented as below:

End-user Business Individual

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Car Sharing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The car sharing market report covers the following areas:

Car Sharing Market Size

Car Sharing Market Trends

Car Sharing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing investments in car sharing by automobile manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the car sharing market growth during the next few years.

Car Sharing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist car sharing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car sharing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car sharing market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car sharing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Business - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Market positioning of vendors

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

BMW AG

Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.

Cityhop

Communauto Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Mobility Cooperative

Modo Co-operative

Orix Corp.

Zipcar Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

