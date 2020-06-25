Log in
COVID-19: Significant Shift in Strategy of Global Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024 | Rising Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/25/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the online streaming services market and it is poised to grow by USD 149.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005698/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Online Streaming Services Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Eros International Plc, iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rising penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/online-streaming-services-market-industry-analysis

Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Streaming Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Online Video Streaming
    • Online Audio Streaming
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43342

Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online streaming services market report covers the following areas:

  • Online Streaming Services Market Size
  • Online Streaming Services Market Trends
  • Online Streaming Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the online streaming services market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online streaming services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online streaming services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online streaming services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online streaming services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendors landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Baidu Inc.
  • Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
  • Eros International Plc
  • iflix Ltd.
  • Netflix Inc.
  • Spotify Technology SA
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020

