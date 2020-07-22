Log in
COVID-19: Significant Shift in Strategy of Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Diabetic Cases to Augment Growth | Technavio

07/22/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global orthotic foot insoles market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005480/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bauerfeind AG, Bayer AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Guangzhou Shunyang SM Co. Ltd., Hanger Inc., Implus LLC, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, and Superfeet Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increase in diabetic cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Orthotic Foot Insoles Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Medical
    • Sports
  • Distribution Channel
    • Retail Outlets
    • Online Retail
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • South America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • APAC

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40789

Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The orthotic foot insoles market report covers the following areas:

  • Orthotic Foot Insoles Market Size
  • Orthotic Foot Insoles Market Trends
  • Orthotic Foot Insoles Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the penetration of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the orthotic foot insoles market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist orthotic foot insoles market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the orthotic foot insoles market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the orthotic foot insoles market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of orthotic foot insoles market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Retail outlets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bauerfeind AG
  • Bayer AG
  • Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Shunyang SM Co. Ltd.
  • Hanger Inc.
  • Implus LLC
  • Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
  • SOLO Laboratories Inc.
  • Stable Step LLC
  • Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
