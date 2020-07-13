Log in
COVID-19: Significant Shift in Strategy of Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Adoption of Smart Homes to Augment Growth | Technavio

07/13/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005045/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Axis Communications AB, Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Z3 Technology LLC, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rise in adoption of smart homes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installation of IP cameras might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Internet Protocol (IP) camera market is segmented as below:

  • Connectivity
    • Centralized IP Camera Arrangement
    • Decentralized IP Camera Arrangement
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40055

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The internet protocol (IP) camera market report covers the following areas:

  • Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Size
  • Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Trends
  • Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of H.265 IP cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Internet Protocol (IP) camera market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Internet Protocol (IP) camera market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market size
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONNECTIVITY

  • Market segmentation by connectivity
  • Comparison by connectivity
  • Centralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Decentralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by connectivity

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Use of IP cameras in aerial surveillance and monitoring
  • Emergence of H.265 IP cameras
  • Strategic alliances between vendors for developing products with new technologies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Axis Communications AB
  • Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd.
  • ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Z3 Technology LLC
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
