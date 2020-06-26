Log in
COVID-19: Significant Shift in Strategy of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Systems Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Number of Product Launches to Augment Growth | Technavio

06/26/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the point-of-care ultrasound systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 853.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005333/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increase in number of product launches has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Cart/trolley-based
    • Handheld
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41172

Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The point-of-care ultrasound systems market report covers the following areas:

  • Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market Size
  • Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market Trends
  • Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of smart POC tele-ultrasound systems as one of the prime reasons driving the point-of-care ultrasound systems market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist point-of-care ultrasound systems market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the point-of-care ultrasound systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the point-of-care ultrasound systems market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of point-of-care ultrasound systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Cart/trolley-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Handheld - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Canon Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Konica Minolta Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
