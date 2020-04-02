Log in
COVID-19: Strategy Analytics Assesses the Long-Term Impacts of the Pandemic on Usage of Applications & Media Services

04/02/2020 | 08:38am EDT

The implications of COVID-19 are as wide ranging as they are long lasting. As the world attempts to navigate the current pandemic, consumer behavior is changing in key ways. A new report from the User Experience Strategies Service (UXS) at Strategy Analytics has examined the likely long-term impact of the pandemic on consumer usage of applications and services. With populations quarantined and employees working from home, many consumers will be forced to overcome reservations about video-calling as numerous conversations that would have been completed over text switch to video-calling to increase social contact.

Key report findings include:

  • With more time at home, video usage will increase at the expense of audio media typically consumed during commutes. Podcasts, streaming audio and traditional radio may experience a minor decrease in use as more people work from home, though usage during a work day will still be prevalent. Intense competition in the SVoD market, already impacted by the introduction of Disney+, has been further affected by Frozen II being made free on the Disney+ platform.
  • The media industry will struggle to create new content during the pandemic, but better deals from service providers will drive usage and exacerbate consumers’ hunger for video content.
  • Increased usage of SVoD services and video calls has contributed to a rise in network traffic for carriers who are responding by providing speed upgrades, removing data limits and offering more free services.

Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research and report author commented,Now more than ever network carriers and SVoD providers alike need to be creative and adapt to the current global pandemic. As a result of this unprecedented situation, long term changes in consumer preferences should be expected.”

#SA_UX

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

About User Experience Strategies (UXS)

Analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and other emerging technologies, UXS forms part of the User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) at Strategy Analytics. Focusing on user behaviors, motivations and interests across multiple consumer verticals, UXIP helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences through both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities. With our extensive expertise in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions, UXIP’s research methodologies allow strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies. Providing actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations, UXIP is a leading supplier of consumer knowledge to the technology industry. Click here for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
