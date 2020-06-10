COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice announces nursing home visitation, graduation ceremonies to be allowed with limitations

FREE COMMUNITY TESTING: GREENBRIER, HANCOCK, LOGAN, AND WOOD COUNTIES Gov. Justice also offered a reminder that free community COVID-19 testing will be provided this Friday, June 12, and this Saturday, June 13, in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan, and Wood counties.

The effort is part of a plan to provide free optional testing to all residents in several counties that are experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 transmission. It targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. However, other residents, including those who are asymptomatic are welcome to be tested.

Testing is scheduled as follows:

Greenbrier County

Friday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Hancock County

Friday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street, Weirton, WV 26062

Logan County

Friday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan, WV 25601

Wood County

Friday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101

