COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice outlines Week 7 of The Comeback; announces reopening schedule for summer youth camps, certain outdoor concerts

06/08/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

FREE COMMUNITY TESTING: GREENBRIER, HANCOCK, LOGAN, AND WOOD COUNTIES

Gov. Justice also offered a reminder that free community COVID-19 testing will be provided this Friday, June 12, and this Saturday, June 13, in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan, and Wood counties.

The effort is part of a plan to provide free optional testing to all residents in several counties that are experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 transmission. It targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. However, other residents, including those who are asymptomatic are welcome to be tested.

Testing is scheduled as follows:

Greenbrier CountyFriday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Hancock CountyFriday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street, Weirton, WV 26062

Logan CountyFriday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan, WV 25601

Wood CountyFriday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of West Virginia published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 21:42:10 UTC
