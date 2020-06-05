COVID-19 UPDATE Gov. Justice signs Executive Order formalizing June 8 reopenings; athletic programs to resume Monday

MORE COMMUNITY TESTING: GRANT, GREENBRIER, HAMPSHIRE, HANCOCK, HARDY, LOGAN AND WOOD COUNTIES

The Governor also reminded West Virginians that the next round of community testing will be provided next weekend in Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Logan and Wood counties.

The testing will be offered at the following locations:

Grant County

Saturday June 13

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

EA Hawse Health Center, 64 Hospital Drive #5, Petersburg, WV 26847

Greenbrier County

Friday June 12 and Saturday June 13

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Hampshire County

Saturday June 13

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

EA Hawse Health Center, 22338 North Western Turnpike, Romney, WV 26757

Hancock County

Friday June 12 and Saturday June 13

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street, Weirton, WV 26062

Hardy County (three locations)

Saturday June 13

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

EA Hawse Health Center, 17978 WV 55, Baker, WV 26801

EA Hawse Health Center, 8 Lee Street #127, Moorefield, WV 26836

EA Hawse Health Center, 106 Harold K. Michael Drive, Mathias, WV 26812

Logan County

Friday June 12 and Saturday June 13

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan, WV 25601

Wood County

TBD

Click here to read more