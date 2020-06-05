Log in
COVID-19 UPDATE Gov. Justice signs Executive Order formalizing June 8 reopenings; athletic programs to resume Monday

06/05/2020 | 04:11pm EDT
MORE COMMUNITY TESTING: GRANT, GREENBRIER, HAMPSHIRE, HANCOCK, HARDY, LOGAN AND WOOD COUNTIES
The Governor also reminded West Virginians that the next round of community testing will be provided next weekend in Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Logan and Wood counties.

The testing will be offered at the following locations:

Grant County
Saturday June 13
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
EA Hawse Health Center, 64 Hospital Drive #5, Petersburg, WV 26847

Greenbrier County
Friday June 12 and Saturday June 13
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Hampshire County
Saturday June 13
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
EA Hawse Health Center, 22338 North Western Turnpike, Romney, WV 26757

Hancock County
Friday June 12 and Saturday June 13
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street, Weirton, WV 26062

Hardy County (three locations)
Saturday June 13
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
EA Hawse Health Center, 17978 WV 55, Baker, WV 26801
EA Hawse Health Center, 8 Lee Street #127, Moorefield, WV 26836
EA Hawse Health Center, 106 Harold K. Michael Drive, Mathias, WV 26812

Logan County
Friday June 12 and Saturday June 13
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan, WV 25601

Wood County
TBD

Click here to read more

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of West Virginia published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 20:10:03 UTC
