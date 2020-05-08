Log in
COVID-19: a territorial view on demographic context and socioeconomic impact indicators

05/08/2020 | 08:09am EDT
Summary

Despite the progressive spread of the pandemic throughout the national territory, its impact continues to be characterised by high regional heterogeneity, particularly when taking into account, in addition to the absolute numbers of confirmed cases and deaths, relative indicators according to the size and population density per km2 of the territorial units considered in this analysis. The socioeconomic impact of the pandemic is also different across the territory in the light of monthly indicators. Taking the municipality as a reference unit, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 available on May 6 (2 weeks more than in the previous press release on the same theme) and the socioeconomic impact indicators analysed, it can be seen that:
• On April 22, 2020, in Portugal, for every 10,000 inhabitants there were 26.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease per 10 thousand inhabitants was above the national value in 51 municipalities and of this group, 36 belonged to the Norte region.
• The analysis of the relationship between the number of confirmed cases per 10 thousand inhabitants and population density highlights a set of 34 municipalities with values above the national average in both indicators.
• The Algarve region recorded the largest increase in the number of unemployed registered in employment centres in March 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year.
• The regions of the Metropolitan Area of Lisbon and the Algarve recorded the largest decreases in the value of national purchases in March 2020, compared to the same period of the previ


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 12:08:04 UTC
