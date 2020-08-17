COVID-19 forces some U.S. schools to close, as new cases remain high in most states

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Almost as quickly as they welcomed
students back, some U.S. schools are closing again due to
outbreaks of COVID-19, the latest challenge as the nation tries
to reopen while the level of new cases per day remains high in
most states.
Schools in the United States are set to reopen for the start
of the academic year either this month or early September. Some
- particularly in urban centers - have opted for online-only
learning, while others have chosen in-person learning, or a
hybrid of the two.
But outbreaks or staffing shortages have forced some schools
to halt in-person learning already.
A third high school in Georgia's Cherokee County has closed
for in-person classes, the county's school district said, citing
an increase in the number of positive cases at Creekview High
School to 25, with nearly a third of students under quarantine.
"As we have said since we announced our reopening, we will
not hesitate to quarantine students and close classrooms in an
effort to continue operating school in-person for as long as
possible," the district said in a statement on Sunday,
postponing the planned start to in-person classes from Monday to
Aug. 31.
Cherokee County schools were featured in the national media
earlier this month after students posted images on social media,
showing pupils massed together in hallways, many of them not
wearing masks.
Georgia's new cases are down slightly from their peak but
the state reported over 20,000 new infections last week and a
12% positivity rate, which suggests there are more cases in the
community that have not yet been uncovered.
The problems in Georgia follow an Arizona school district
having to cancel classes after staff said it was unsafe to
return and called in sick. Greater Phoenix's J.O. Combs Unified
School District had been set to begin in-person learning on
Monday, contravening state safety guidelines.
A Nebraska school district said on Saturday it had canceled
classes after three staff members tested positive and 24 more
were in quarantine for exposure in the Broken Bow School
District, about 190 miles (300 km) west of Omaha.
Nationwide, new cases of COVID-19 fell for a fourth week in
a row but infections remain at high levels in most states and
deaths continue to average 1,000 people a day. Over 30 states
have test positivity rates over 5% and Mississippi, Nevada,
Florida and Idaho are over 16%.
New York, once the epicenter of the coronavirus in the
country, has an infection rate below 1%, along with Connecticut,
Maine and Vermont. New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo said on
Monday that gyms could reopen from next week.
In total, there have been over 170,000 deaths in the United
States from the disease, according to a Reuters tally.
Officials at a school district in Oklahoma learned that one
high school student attended the first day of classes on
Thursday, even though the student had tested positive and had
not completed the 10-day quarantine.
"Upon speaking with the student, they said since they were
asymptomatic then they believed their quarantine period was five
days," Dawn Jones, public information officer for Moore Public
Schools told Reuters. "Upon speaking with the student's parent,
they apologized and said they misunderstood the date on the
letter received by medical professionals."
