COVID-19 global supply chain disruptions: A catalyst for long-term changes?

05/07/2020 | 08:59pm EDT

This briefing was written to shed light on the impact of COVID-19 on global supply chains. It explores the challenges businesses are facing and the emerging opportunities to be in a more solid position to face the new economic, business, and technological realities once the crisis is over.

Document Highlights

  • Even after the number of COVID-19 cases starts to fall, containment measures are likely to persist as governments work to avoid a reintroduction of the virus and new outbreaks. Production and global supply chain operations will likely be slow to return to pre-outbreak levels.
  • Businesses that can take advantage of online platforms and other digital technologies will be in a better position to handle supply chain disruptions, both now and in the future.
  • Export restrictions introduced by several countries are escalating the global trade protectionism trend that was already under way before the outbreak. But defeating the COVID-19 pandemic requires a cooperative approach, rather than a protectionist one.
  • Containment measures have compelled businesses to lay off or significantly reduce the working hours of many workers. This is an opportunity to reskill workers so that they are in a better position to tackle the new business, employment, and technological realities that will be more mainstream once the crisis is over.

Table of Contents

Key findings

COVID-19 disrupting global value chains

COVID-19 disruptions: Pressing fast-forward to the future

COVID-19 will have a mixed impact on GVCs

Conclusion

Methodology

Appendix A-Bibliography

Disclaimer

CBoC - The Conference Board of Canada published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 00:58:02 UTC
